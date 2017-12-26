Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Doubtful vs. Hornets
Ojeleye (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Ojeleye missed Monday's contest against the Wizards due to a sore lower back, which will probably keep him out of Wednesday's contest as well. If he's held out, Abdel Nader and Jayson Tatum could both see upticks in workload.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Won't play vs. Wiz•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Doubtful for Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Has carved out nice 3-and-D role off the bench•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Scores three points•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Scores seven points in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Surprisingly sees the floor in Celtics' season opener•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...