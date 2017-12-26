Ojeleye (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Ojeleye missed Monday's contest against the Wizards due to a sore lower back, which will probably keep him out of Wednesday's contest as well. If he's held out, Abdel Nader and Jayson Tatum could both see upticks in workload.

