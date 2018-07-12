Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Drops 21 points Thursday
Ojeleye posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 82-75 summer league win over the Knicks.
Ojeleye flashed his long-range shooting en route to leading the Celtics in scoring Thursday. Ojeleye is a veteran by summer league standards, having played over 1,000 minutes in the NBA last season. However, considering how deep the Celtics' roster is, it may be tough for the second-year player to find more run despite some quality summer league performances.
