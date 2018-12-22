Ojeleye will draw the start Friday against Milwaukee, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

As Boston has done in the past when facing the Bucks, Ojeleye will get the nod and figures to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday night in Boston. Ojeleye will start alongside Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum.

More News
Our Latest Stories