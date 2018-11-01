Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Enters starting lineup
Ojeleye will draw the start at power forward in Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Ojeleye gets the nod with Jaylen Brown (foot) ruled out for Thursday's contest. Ojeleye hasn't seen much action so far this year, averaging just 4.8 minutes per game, but he figures to see a large uptick in minutes until Brown returns to health. The 23-year-old is expected to be matched up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he guarded during Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs a season ago.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees seven minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Contract guaranteed for 2018-19•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Drops 21 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 9 minutes in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 15 minutes in ECF Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Headed to bench vs. Sixers•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...