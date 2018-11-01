Ojeleye will draw the start at power forward in Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Ojeleye gets the nod with Jaylen Brown (foot) ruled out for Thursday's contest. Ojeleye hasn't seen much action so far this year, averaging just 4.8 minutes per game, but he figures to see a large uptick in minutes until Brown returns to health. The 23-year-old is expected to be matched up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he guarded during Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs a season ago.