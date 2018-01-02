Ojeleye (back) participated in Tuesday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Ojeleye has missed the last four games due to a back injury, but a return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign for the rookie. If he's able to go through Wednesday's shootaround in the morning, chances are he'll be able to return against Cleveland.