Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Gathers another DNP in loss
Ojeleye received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Sunday's 100-94 loss at Portland.
The DNP is a bit odd, considering the Celtics were at the end of a five game road trip and certainly looked tired. As expected, with the return of a healthy Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, the 3-and-D specialist Ojeleye has seen his minutes decline from 16 minutes to 7 minutes per game relative to last season. Sunday was his fourth DNP of the season. Ojeleye will probably need a few Celtic injuries before he can climb up the depth chart and see more playing time.
