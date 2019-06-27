Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Get guaranteed deal
The Celtics have fully guaranteed Ojeleye's contract for the 2019-20 season, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
As a second-round pick in 2017, Ojeleye's contract was non-guaranteed for next season if he was waived before July 1. Unsurprisingly, Boston will keep the forward around, and he could step into a larger role next season for what could be a depleted Celtics frontcourt.
