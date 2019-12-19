Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Gets start Wednesday
Ojeleye will get the start at small forward for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Ojeleye will get his second start of the season in place of Gordon Hayward, who's nursing a sore foot. In his other appearance with the first unit, Ojeleye posted seven points, two rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes of run.
