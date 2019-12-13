Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Goes scoreless but grabs six boards
Ojeleye finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the 76ers.
Ojeleye has gone scoreless in two straight games despite combining for 48 minutes during this back-to-back set. He has reached double figures in scoring just once through 24 appearances this season, and Ojeleye is only worthy of consideration in the very deepest formats.
