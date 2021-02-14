Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Ojeleye (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics had listed Ojeleye as probable with a sore right knee, so there never seemed to be much concern about his availability for Sunday. Boston has yet to officially reveal its starting five for the contest, but Ojeleye may have earned a longer look on the top unit on the back of his strong performances the past two games. While starting in a win over the Raptors and a loss to the Pistons, Ojeleye combined for 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field and 8-for-12 shooting from three-point range.