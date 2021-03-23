Ojeleye scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and added eight rebounds in a 132-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

With Jayson Tatum (illness) out of the lineup, Ojeleye got the start and played a season-high 33 minutes in the Celtics' overtime loss. The forward wasn't terribly aggressive on offense, but he was able to sink two shots from distance and also helped out on the glass. Ojeleye's playing time hasn't been terribly consistent this season, but he could be in line for another start if Tatum is unable to return to the lineup Wednesday in Milwaukee.