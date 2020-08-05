Ojeleye generated three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one theft over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Heat.

Ojeleye has averaged 14 minutes of run in Boston's first three Orlando bubble games, with averages of 2.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers. The C's look to the burly Ojeleye to provide strong 3-and-D efforts off the bench and is often charged with guarding the opponent's star wings for a spell. Don't expect the reserve wing to light up the stat sheet. The Celtics now face the Nets on Wednesday as the second game in a back-to-back.