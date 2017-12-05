Ojeleye didn't score or grab any rebounds, but did play tight defense and earned two assists during 13 minutes of run in Monday's 111-100 home win over the Bucks.

Ojeleye may never crank out meaningful standard league fantasy stats, but the 2nd-round rookie has surprisingly carved out a nice 3-and-D off-the-bench support role on a very deep Boston squad. The 6-7 SMU product has proved he can guard multiple positions, which is valuable in coach Brand Stevens' switch-heavy defense. Through 24 games, Ojeleye has hit 15 of 47 three point attempts (31.9%) and is averaging 14 minutes per game.