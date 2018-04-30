Ojeleye will return to a bench role for for Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Ojeleye started the last three games of the Celtics' first-round series against the Bucks, a stretch where he averaged 3.3 points and 5.3 rebounds across 27.3 minutes. However, coach Brad Stevens is going to shift back to a bigger lineup to matchup better against the 76ers, so Aron Baynes will rejoin the top unit, with Ojeleye coming off the bench. While Ojeleye could still see a solid workload due to his strong defensive contributions, he's still not someone to rely on for fantasy purposes.