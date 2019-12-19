Ojeleye ended with just three points, four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over the Mavericks.

Ojeleye replaced Gordon Hayward (foot) in the starting lineup Wednesday but did very little during his time on the floor. Hayward is slated to receive an MRI on his foot, something that has apparently been bothering him for multiple weeks. If Hayward is forced to the sidelines, Ojeleye could remain in the first unit. With that being said, he has filled that role previously and typically offers very little from a fantasy perspective.