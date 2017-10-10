Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Leads team in points, minutes during pre-season win
Ojeleye came off the bench and posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Monday's 113-96 pre-season win over Philadelphia.
Coach Brad Stevens opted to rest Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, leaving plenty of minutes for Ojeleye and other Boston reserves. Note Ojeleye's four made threes. Playing time is always available for reserves who can drain treys and space the floor. Ojeleye is behind Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier on the depth chart, but if he can stay hot from behind the arc, he could see minutes during his rookie campaign. Ojeleye hit 2.1 threes per game during his junior (last) season at SMU.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...