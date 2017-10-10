Ojeleye came off the bench and posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Monday's 113-96 pre-season win over Philadelphia.

Coach Brad Stevens opted to rest Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, leaving plenty of minutes for Ojeleye and other Boston reserves. Note Ojeleye's four made threes. Playing time is always available for reserves who can drain treys and space the floor. Ojeleye is behind Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier on the depth chart, but if he can stay hot from behind the arc, he could see minutes during his rookie campaign. Ojeleye hit 2.1 threes per game during his junior (last) season at SMU.