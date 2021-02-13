Ojeleye (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Ojeleye missed the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Detroit due to right knee soreness, but he'll likely be able to return for Sunday's matchup. He's joined the starting lineup over each of the past two games, averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over 26.5 minutes per contest during that time.
