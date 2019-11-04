Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Limited production so far
Ojeleye has scored total seven points in his first five games of the 2019-20 NBA season.
Ojeleye is yet to register a three-pointer this season and has scored just seven total points in his first five contests. It's early in the season, but Ojeleye does not have enough upside to justify his presence on a fantasy roster right now -- even in deeper formats.
