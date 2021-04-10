Ojeleye played seven minutes off the bench in Friday's 145-136 overtime win over the Timberwolves, tallying three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

Though head coach Brad Stevens ran a 10-man rotation Friday, it was tighter than usual. Two of the Celtics' reserve players -- Ojeleye and Romeo Langford (five minutes) -- both played single-digit minutes while four of the starters played at least 39 minutes in the contest. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a hip injury, Ojeleye hasn't topped 13 minutes in any of his three appearances. He could be in danger of falling out of the rotation entirely once Evan Fournier (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is cleared to play again.