Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Misses lone shot in loss
Ojeleye eked out zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 13 minutes in Wednesday's 111-103 home loss to the Suns.
Ojeleye played limited minutes despite multiple Celtic injuries. Over Boston's last 10 games, Ojeleye is shooting a modest 38 percent from the field, averaging 12 minutes of play per contest while receiving one DNP. The 3-and-D specialist has yet to improve his production relative to last year's rookie season. Ojeleye is relevant in only the deepest of fantasy leagues.
