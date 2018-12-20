Ojeleye eked out zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 13 minutes in Wednesday's 111-103 home loss to the Suns.

Ojeleye played limited minutes despite multiple Celtic injuries. Over Boston's last 10 games, Ojeleye is shooting a modest 38 percent from the field, averaging 12 minutes of play per contest while receiving one DNP. The 3-and-D specialist has yet to improve his production relative to last year's rookie season. Ojeleye is relevant in only the deepest of fantasy leagues.