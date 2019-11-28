Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Moves back to bench
Ojeleye provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and a block while playing 22 minutes in the Boston's 121-110 win over the Nets on Wednesday.
He got the start Monday as Kemba Walker was recovering from his neck injury, but Walker's return sent Ojeleye back to his bench role. He had some open looks and simply failed to knock them down. Ojeleye did have a blocking foul overturned to a drawn charge after coach Brad Stevens challenged the play. That is symbolic of the defense-first role Ojeleye plays for the Celtics. Even with Gordon Hayward (hand) out, it will take further injury woes for Ojeleye to consistently appear on fantasy radars.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Non-factor in starting role•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Monday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Breaks through with three treys•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays only four minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees only two minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Limited production so far•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.