Ojeleye provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and a block while playing 22 minutes in the Boston's 121-110 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

He got the start Monday as Kemba Walker was recovering from his neck injury, but Walker's return sent Ojeleye back to his bench role. He had some open looks and simply failed to knock them down. Ojeleye did have a blocking foul overturned to a drawn charge after coach Brad Stevens challenged the play. That is symbolic of the defense-first role Ojeleye plays for the Celtics. Even with Gordon Hayward (hand) out, it will take further injury woes for Ojeleye to consistently appear on fantasy radars.