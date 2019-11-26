Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Non-factor in starting role
Ojeleye had seven points, two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over the Kings.
Ojeleye moved into the starting lineup Monday as head coach Brad Stevens shuffled the rotation around with both Kemba Walker (neck) and Daniel Theis (illness) on the sidelines. Ojeleye saw a decent chunk of playing time but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Walker could return as soon as Wednesday, shifting Ojeleye back to the bench. He is a non-factor in all standard formats.
