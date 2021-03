Ojeleye (hip) won't play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Ojeleye will miss a second straight matchup with a lingering left hip bruise. His next opportunity to return to the floor looms Monday versus the Pelicans. Ojeleye is currently averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 40 appearances with Boston this year.