Ojeleye (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Nets, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Ojeleye will be forced to sit out his fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle a nagging back injury. His next opportunity to return to the rotation will come on Wednesday when the Celtics play host to the Cavaliers in a pivotal game to kick off the new year.

