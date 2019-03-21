Ojeleye posted seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 11 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 road loss to the 76ers.

The third quarter ejection of Marcus Smart opened up minutes for Ojeleye and Jaylen Brown. The hulking second-year vet drained his first three since February 26th. It's hard for Ojeleye to deliver on the his 3-and-D promise without hitting treys. Over Boston's last 13 games, Ojeleye has received five DNP's. Expect his minutes to remain erratic moving forward.