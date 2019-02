Ojeleye offered four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Raptors.

Ojeleye doesn't always crack the rotation, as this was his 42nd appearance through 61 games this season. The 24-year-old sophomore averaged more minutes as a rookie while appearing in 73 games. Moreover, he usually operates as a defensive specialist and doesn't typically produce fantasy-friendly stats. As a result, he can be avoided across most formats.