Ojeleye delivered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 115-102 home win over the Timberwolves.

The extended run for Ojeleye was a nice surprise after two DNP's and two five-minute appearances over Boston's previous four contests. The 3-and-D forward is still only shooting 30% from behind the arc, but has hit 40% of his bombs over his last five appearances. Still, due to Boston's strong roster, Ojeleye is fantasy relevant in only the deepest of formats.