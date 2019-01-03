Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays 18 minutes in win
Ojeleye delivered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 115-102 home win over the Timberwolves.
The extended run for Ojeleye was a nice surprise after two DNP's and two five-minute appearances over Boston's previous four contests. The 3-and-D forward is still only shooting 30% from behind the arc, but has hit 40% of his bombs over his last five appearances. Still, due to Boston's strong roster, Ojeleye is fantasy relevant in only the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Scores 10 points in spot start•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Enters starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Misses lone shot in loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays 24 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Gathers another DNP in loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.