Ojeleye posted eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Hawks.

Ojeleye finished with season highs in scoring and minutes while matching his season high in rebounding, as the absence of Al Horford (knee) forced coach Brad Stevens to make adjustments. It's possible Horford will return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, but if not Ojeleye could be among those to see extra time once again.