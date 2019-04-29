Ojeleye supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across eight minutes in Sunday's 112-90 Game 1 road win over the Bucks.

Some pundits believed Ojeleye would play the role of "Giannis stopper" in this series, but that role was delivered by Al Horford during this convincing Game 1 win. Ojeleye provides Horford with a much needed breather, especially with Aron Baynes (ankle) banged up. But don't expect big points from Ojeleye during these playoffs as he's strictly a 3-and-D bench player. Boston will stay in Milwaukee for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Bucks.

