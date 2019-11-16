Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays only four minutes in win
Ojeleye supplied a meager two points and one assist over four minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.
Ojeleye was part of a weak bench effort that supplied only 17 total points in the close win. The muscular wing continues to lose playing time to rookie Grant Williams, who saw 16 minutes of run on Friday. And Ojeleye has drained only one three pointer all season. Ojeleye and his Boston teammates now head to Sacramento for Sunday's afternoon matchup with the Kings.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees only two minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Limited production so far•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Quiet through first three games•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Get guaranteed deal•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays eight minutes in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Productive in rare start•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.