Ojeleye supplied a meager two points and one assist over four minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.

Ojeleye was part of a weak bench effort that supplied only 17 total points in the close win. The muscular wing continues to lose playing time to rookie Grant Williams, who saw 16 minutes of run on Friday. And Ojeleye has drained only one three pointer all season. Ojeleye and his Boston teammates now head to Sacramento for Sunday's afternoon matchup with the Kings.