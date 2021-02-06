Ojeleye scored five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds across 18 minutes in a 119-115 win over the Clippers on Friday.

Ojeleye has logged double-digit minutes in each of Boston's 15 games since Jan. 3, but he hasn't scored more than six points in the the last three weeks and has shot under 30 percent from the field over that stretch. That level of inefficiency is unlikely to earn Ojeleye a larger role moving forward, especially given his lack of peripheral stats. He'll likely continue to be part of Boston's game plan due to his tough-nosed defense, but it's hard to imagine the fourth-year forward earning fantasy relevance given his offensive deficiencies.