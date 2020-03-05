Ojeleye scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win versus the Cavaliers.

Ojeleye was huge for the Celtics off the bench in this win. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Kemba Walker (knee) and Gordon Hayward (knee) all out, Ojeleye saw a season-high 30 minutes and produced a career-high 22 points. While this was encouraging, it is hard to expect another performance like this from the third-year forward. Prior to this, Ojeleye had gone scoreless in six of his last eight contests and had only posted double-digit points twice in his first 57 games of the season. Even if the Celtics continue to be without multiple starters for Monday's tilt versus the Jazz, Ojeleye will still be a risky option for both daily and season formats.