Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Productive in rare start
Ojeleye finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 38 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.
Ojeleye picked up the start at forward with the Celtics resting their key rotation guys for the season finale. He finishes the regular season averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds over 55 contests and figures to be buried on the bench throughout the playoffs, barring a slew of injuries.
