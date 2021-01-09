Ojeleye is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to the league's health and safety protocols.
The Celtics are potentially dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, so contact tracing has nearly half the roster on the injury report due to the health and safety protocols. Ojeleye will need to clear said protocols to have a chance of playing Sunday, with numerous teammates in the same situation.
