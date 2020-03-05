Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Questionable to return
Ojeleye (groin) is questionable to return Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Ojeleye was locked in before taking a shot to the groin area, tallying 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes.
