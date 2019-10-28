Ojeleye is averaging 0.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 10 minutes per contest through the first three games of the season.

Through the first three games of 2019-20, the muscular wing has played almost one minutes less per contest versus last season. It's awfully early, but the addition of rookie Grant Williams seems to be chipping into Ojeleye's playing time. Ojeleye has only attempted one three pointer this season, which was a miss.