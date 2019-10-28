Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Quiet through first three games
Ojeleye is averaging 0.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 10 minutes per contest through the first three games of the season.
Through the first three games of 2019-20, the muscular wing has played almost one minutes less per contest versus last season. It's awfully early, but the addition of rookie Grant Williams seems to be chipping into Ojeleye's playing time. Ojeleye has only attempted one three pointer this season, which was a miss.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Get guaranteed deal•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays eight minutes in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Productive in rare start•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays 11 minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays 13 minutes in lopsided loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...