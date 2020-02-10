Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Receives DNP in win
Ojeleye didn't see the court in Sunday's 112-111 road win at Oklahoma City.
Sunday marked Ojeleye's first DNP-CD since Jan. 3. The 3-and-D wing averaged 18 minutes of run over the last 12 games, posting 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers per contest. Expect Ojeleye to return to the court and provide bench support at Tuesday's match-up in Houston.
