Ojeleye will start for the Celtics in Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Ojeleye is slated for his second start of the season as Boston is apparently shuffling their starting lineup for this game. In his one previous start this year, Ojeleye scored eight points with five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes.
