Ojeleye is averaging 5.3 points on 41.7 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.7 threes across 15.3 minutes per game across the first three games of the season.

Ojeleye looks to have resumed the role he had last season for the Celtics, though he's seen a slight uptick in scoring in the early going of this year. The 26-year-old wing is going to have a tough time producing fantasy value in his limited action off the bench, but he is averaging a career high of 40.0 percent from downtown through three games which could earn him some more playing time if that trend continues.