Correcting a previous note, Ojeleye will come off the bench for Friday's game against Chicago while Guerschon Yabusele draws the start, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Ojeleye will come off the bench. But, with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford both out for rest, he could end up seeing extra run.

