Ojeleye (groin) is back on the court Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Ojeleye was questionable to return after taking a knee to the groin during the first half, but he's back in the game in the third quarter. The 25-year-old will look to pick up where he left off, as he had 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two points and one assist prior to exiting the contest.