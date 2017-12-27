Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Ruled out Wednesday
Ojeleye (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Adam Kaufman of WBZ in Boston reports.
The Celtics initially listed the rookie as "semi-questionable," though it never seemed like he had much of a chance to play as he continues to nurse a back injury. With Boston playing on the front end of a back-to-back, it's possible Ojeleye could end up missing Thursday's game against Houston, as well.
