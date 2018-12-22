Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Scores 10 points in spot start
Ojeleye tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Bucks.
Ojeleye entered the starting lineup with both Aron Baynes (hand) and Al Horford (knee) on the sidelines. Despite the start, he played just 17 minutes, finishing with 10 points. This move was likely due to the matchup and should not be seen as anything more than a once off.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Enters starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Misses lone shot in loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Plays 24 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Gathers another DNP in loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Enters starting lineup•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...