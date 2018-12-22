Ojeleye tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Bucks.

Ojeleye entered the starting lineup with both Aron Baynes (hand) and Al Horford (knee) on the sidelines. Despite the start, he played just 17 minutes, finishing with 10 points. This move was likely due to the matchup and should not be seen as anything more than a once off.