Ojeleye produced 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-106 home win over the Raptors.

Thursday marked Ojeleye's second start of the season and he delivered with a career-high scoring night. His six made three-pointers were also a career best. After a challenging road trip, coach Brad Stevens shook things up by injecting the Ox into the starting line-up and it certainly worked. Many of Ojeleye's triples came from sweet assists by Jaylen Brown, who dropped 10 dimes on Thursday. Boston stays home and faces the Pistons Friday night. Ojeleye certainly proved he deserves another start.