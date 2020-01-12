Play

Ojeleye offered five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 12 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 win over the Pelicans.

Ojeleye has earned double-digit minutes in just three of his last eight appearances and remains in more or less the same role as his first two seasons. As such, he can be avoided in most leagues.

