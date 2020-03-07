Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Scores nine in spot start
Ojeleye posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 99-94 loss against the Jazz.
Ojeleye got the start due to the fact both Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) are still sidelined, and he was coming off a 22-point effort earlier this week against the Cavaliers. He didn't take advantage of the chance, however, and all signs point toward him moving back to the bench at the earliest opportunity.
