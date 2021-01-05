Ojeleye put up 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's 126-114 win over the Raptors.

Ojeleye posted his best scoring output of the season and, in fact, he has surpassed the 10-point mark in back-to-back contests. He's not expected to crack the starting lineup any time soon and his upside might be limited going forward, but he has shown he is capable of putting up decent numbers when given the chance.