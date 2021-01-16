Ojeleye posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Magic.

Ojeleye was coming off a spot start on Jan, 8 in which he posted eight points across 27 minutes, and he has benefited from an increased playing time of late -- he has scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances (one start) while logging 22.2 minutes per game across that span. He's expected to remain on a bench role moving forward and could see his minutes decrease once the Celtics return to full strength following their COVID-19 outbreak, though.