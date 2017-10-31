Ojeleye recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Spurs.

Ojeleye finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, field goals and free throws (both made and attempted), and minutes. Marcus Morris (knee) will return to practice on Tuesday, and he'll likely eat away at the rookie's playing time. Ojeleye has been solid when called upon thus far, but given his youth and the team's depth he'll have a hard time establishing himself as a consistent enough contributor to be trusted in fantasy.