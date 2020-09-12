Ojeleye generated three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds over nine minutes of run in Friday's 92-87 Game 7 win over Toronto.
Despite shortened playoff rotations, Ojeleye has appeared in 10 of Boston's 11 playoff games heading into the Eastern Conference Finals. The hulking wing provided a quick breather for wings Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown during the win, but was on the floor for a few of Toronto's successful comeback runs. The Celtics will continue to need Ojeleye's 3-and-D support starting Tuesday in the ECF versus Miami.
